Image copyright Courtesy Atlantic Lottery Image caption Bill Pendergast says he will buy himself a Mustang car

A Canadian couple who lost their home in a massive wildfire two years ago has found themselves C$1m ($795,000; £572,000) richer.

Bill Pendergast and his wife home burned down in a wildfire dubbed "The Beast" due to its size and ferocity.

The fire devastated Alberta's Fort McMurray in 2016 - about 10% of all structures in the town were destroyed.

On a recent trip to visit his ill father in Newfoundland, Mr Pendergast bought a lotto ticket on a whim.

His father had asked him to pick up a "cold 7 Up" drink at the store. He bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket at a local petrol station as well.

He was staying at his aunt's house when he woke up on Sunday 4 February to a commotion. A winning ticket had been purchased at the petrol station.

He drove straight over and the store confirmed the win.

Mr Pendergast, 50, called his wife, who immediately booked a ticket from Fort McMurray to Newfoundland.

"This is all like a dream," he said.

The family plans on booking a trip somewhere warm and will finish rebuilding and furnishing their home.

Mr Pendergast also had one other dream to fulfil.

"I have always wanted a Mustang, and I will finally have one, I'm 100% sure of that," he said.

You might also like: