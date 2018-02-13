Image copyright CBS Image caption Jayden Berrones is fighting leukaemia in Arizona

A Mexican immigrant has been granted a last-minute stay of deportation in the United States as he has a five-year-old son with leukaemia.

Jesus Berrones, 30, has lived in the US since he was a toddler and has five children in the country.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) said that Mr Berrones have been granted a one-year stay "on humanitarian grounds".

Mr Berrones' son Jayden, five, is battling leukaemia in Arizona.

He told ABC News he wanted to remain in the US to "help [his] son with his chemo treatment".

"I want to have a chance to be here illegally, so I can fix my papers and be with my family. They need me," Mr Berrones said.

Image copyright CBS Image caption Jesus Berrones had sought shelter from deportation in a Phoenix church

Mr Berrones, who works in furniture reupholstery and air conditioning installation, has five children and a pregnant wife in the US.

He had taken refuge in a church in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend in order to avoid deportation.

More on US immigration

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The missing - consequences of Trump's immigration crackdown

The 30-year-old was brought the United States illegally in 1989 when he was about a year old.

His lawyer, Garrett Wilkes, said his client had been deported twice in the past and had re-entered the US illegally in order to be able to rejoin his family. Mr Berrones has lived in the US for 28 of his 30 years.

In a statement, the ICE said Mr Berrones had been granted "a one-year stay of removal on humanitarian grounds".

The agency's spokesperson said that despite the stay of removal, Mr Berrones "remains enrolled in the agency's Alternatives to Detention program, which requires him regularly to check in with the local office".