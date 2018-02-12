Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Local governments will bear the majority of costs under the plan

US President Donald Trump has unveiled his long-touted plan to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, but lawmakers say it unduly forces costs on states.

The proposal, which aims to spur $1.5tn (£1.1) in new spending seems to have found few fans both in Washington DC and at statehouses across the country.

Mr Trump's plan asks Congress to directly provide $200bn to incentivise local spending on roads and bridges.

Environmentalists say the plan eliminates protections for wildlife.

Mr Trump pledged on Monday that "this will be a big week for infrastructure" - such as roads, highways, ports and airports - over one year after his election.

Critics say he should have addressed his campaign promise more urgently, in order to build bi-partisan consensus, rather than attempt to dismantle the Obama-era healthcare law.

Mr Trump added on his Twitter post: "After so stupidly spending $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is now time to start investing in OUR Country!"

What's in the plan?

The former real estate mogul's plan only pledges $200bn, a fraction of the direct investment from the federal government that Democrats wish for, and far less than local governments are accustomed to receiving.

Half of that money will be used to incentivise states, counties and cities to raise at least 80% of funding for projects themselves, White House officials said ahead of the plan's official unveilling.

The plan also calls for $50bn for rural infrastructure, to address Republican criticism that public-private partnerships would do little to help rural, Republican-leaning regions which have smaller populations.

It allows states to add or increase tolls on inter-state highways, and to charge fees to use highway rest areas.

However it explicitly bans states from charging for "essential services such as water or access to restrooms".

The plan also seeks to reduce the time required to obtain environmental permits.

How has it been received?

Critics say the proposal is an effort to privatise the nation's infrastructure, and shifts the cost burden to states which will in turn pass it on to citizens.

Experts say Mr Trump may raise the nation's federal gas tax for the first time since 1993 to offset costs, but that is up to Congress to decide.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A brand new Amtrak train derailed onto a highway last December

Democrats have championed public works projects as a way to create jobs and stimulate the economy, but in an alternative plan unveiled by House Democrats dubbed " "A Better Deal to Rebuild America", lawmakers asked for $1 trillion in direct federal spending - five times what Mr Trump has proposed.

Many Republicans are unsure of any additional spending, particularly after the passage last year of Mr Trump's $1.5 trillion tax cut plan and the budget agreement lat week which aims to spend $500bn on domestic agencies and the pentagon over the next two years.

Environmentalists and progressive groups note that Mr Trump's plan to streamline the review process could increase risks for vulnerable wildlife.

"It's a scam to line the pockets of corporate polluters by gutting protections for our environment," said the liberal Center for American Progress in a statement.

