Image copyright Press Association Image caption Rob Delaney said the NHS nurses and doctors who cared for his son were "heroes"

US actor and comedian Rob Delaney has revealed that his two-year-old son Henry has died after spending half his life battling a cancerous brain tumour.

Mr Delaney, who lives in London and is best known for starring in the British sitcom Catastrophe, announced the "very sad news" in a Facebook post on Friday.

"I will endeavour to not go mad with grief," he wrote, adding: "We had so many wonderful adventures together."

Henry's brain tumour was diagnosed in 2016, shortly after his first birthday.

Mr Delaney, 41, said that at the time Henry was suffering from "persistent vomiting and weight loss".

After he was admitted to an NHS hospital, doctors discovered the tumour and Henry underwent surgery to remove it.

He had further treatment last year but the cancer returned and Henry died in January, Mr Delaney wrote.

"His tumour and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B, shuffling on his beautiful little bum," he added in his post.

The comedian went on to praise the work of NHS nurses and doctors along with others who had helped care for his son, who he said had spent 15 months in hospital.

Mr Delaney said that all those who "helped our family survive Henry's illness" were "my heroes until the day I die".

In 2012 the US actor, who co-wrote the comedy series Catastrophe, became the first comedian to win the Funniest Person on Twitter Award.

He is married with two other sons and lives in London.