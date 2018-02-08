Image copyright Gerber Image caption Lucas' father said he hoped his son's win could help people with disabilities become more accepted

An 18-month-old boy with Down's syndrome has been named as this year's "spokesbaby" of the US baby food brand Gerber.

Lucas Warren from Georgia is the first child with Down's syndrome to be named as a "Gerber baby". His image will be used to market and represent the brand.

Gerber says his selection, from more than 140,000 entries, could help social acceptance of those with disabilities.

His mother, Cortney, said she entered his photo "on a whim".

Gerber's CEO, Bill Partyka, described Lucas as "the perfect fit".

Lucas' father, Jason, told NBC's Today programme that he hoped Lucas's win could "help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited".

Many on social media, including advocacy groups and relatives of people with Down's syndrome, reacted positively to the announcement.

What is the Gerber baby?