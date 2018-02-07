Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trudeau: 'Peoplekind' not 'mankind'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his much-mocked comment last week on using "peoplekind" instead of "mankind" was just a joke.

Mr Trudeau was accused of "mansplaining" after he told a woman she should say "peoplekind" because it was "more inclusive".

His correction was panned by various media as overly politically correct.

His spokesman initially said Mr Trudeau was "a proud feminist" whose policies reflect "commitments to equality".

But after finding himself the butt of jokes the prime minister backed away from his comments on Wednesday during a scrum with reporters before he headed into a Liberal caucus meeting.

"I made a dumb joke a few days ago that seems to have gone a little viral in the room, on the peoplekind comment," Mr Trudeau told reporters.

"It played well in the room and in context.

"Out of context it doesn't play so well, and it's a little reminder that I shouldn't be making jokes even when I think they're funny."

