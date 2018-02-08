Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte

The Philippines is seeking to allay concerns over its planned purchase of 16 Bell 412 helicopters from Canada.

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has said the helicopters will only be used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

The Filipino politician made the statement after Canada ordered a review of the multi-billion dollar deal.

Human rights groups have raised concerns over the proposed sale to the Philippines.

They accuse President Rodrigo Duterte of human rights abuses and carrying out unlawful killings amid his anti-drug campaign.

The helicopters are being procured for the Philippines Armed Forces in support of internal security operations.

Mr Lorenzana said on Thursday that the helicopters will be used in a "limited" role primarily "for the transportation of personnel and supplies, ferrying wounded and injured soldiers, and the conduct of humanitarian and assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations".

"They are not attack or close support aircraft," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the sale on Wednesday evening during a question-and-answer session during a visit to the United States.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The Philippines received a shipment of Bell 412 helicopters in 2015

The prime minister said Canada has clear rules and controls around the sale of arms and "potential military vehicles like helicopters" to foreign countries.

"We are going to make sure, before this deal or any other deal goes through, that we are abiding by the rules and the expectations," he said.

The Canadian Commercial Corporation, which helps broker foreign military deals on behalf of the federal government, facilitated the agreement.

Canada said it would review the sale, including on human rights grounds, after Philippine Major-General Restituto Padilla told Reuters the helicopters would be used for the military's internal security operations.

Filipino officials have said the country would buy the aircraft from another source if Canada did not follow through on the deal.

In November, Mr Trudeau raised the issue of human rights - and the ire of Mr Duterte - while in the Philippines for the Asean summit.

Mr Trudeau told journalists that he spoke with the Mr Duterte about concerns related to extrajudicial killings linked to the president's war on drugs.

The president later suggested he took Mr Trudeau's remarks as a "personal and official insult".

Rights groups like Amnesty International have said the Philippine government's anti-drug campaign is causing a human rights crisis.

Thousands of people have allegedly been killed since July 2016 in the crackdown on drug dealers and users.

It is also not the first time a Canadian deal has been scrutinised over human rights concerns.

Opposition parties and human-rights groups have called for the cancellation of the sale of light-armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia over concerns they would be misused.