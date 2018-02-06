Image copyright El Paso County Sheriff Image caption Micah Flick, 34

An El Paso County Sheriff's deputy has been shot dead, becoming the state's third officer to be killed in the line of duty this year.

Micah Flick, 34, was investigating a report of a stolen car when he was fatally shot. Three other officers and a civilian were also injured.

Mr Flick died on his 11th anniversary on the job, the sheriff's office said.

Governor John Hickenlooper pleaded for an end to violence as hundreds gathered for a police procession on Monday.

"With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there's no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state," Mr Hickenlooper said in a statement.

He also asked citizens to pray for Mr Flick's family and those who were injured, adding: "we must also come together to say enough is enough".

Image copyright CBS Image caption Residents convened for a police procession on Monday night

Officers were responding to a report of motor vehicle theft when they encountered a suspect and a struggle ensued, Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey said during a news conference.

Police say gunfire broke out around 16:00 local time in a residential area of Colorado Springs, about 70 miles (110km) south of Denver.

The suspect, an unidentified adult male, was also killed. Two other officers were also struck and are currently in hospital.

Mr Flick, who leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old twins, is the third officer in only five weeks to be killed in the state while on duty.

A total of seven officers have been shot in the line of duty in those incidents, according to the Denver Post newspaper.

On 24 January Adams County sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm, 31 was shot while chasing a suspect.

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was fatally shot in an "ambush-style" attack on New Year's Eve, according to investigators.

Both civilians and officers stood in the freezing cold on Monday night along South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs to pay their respects as a procession carried the slain officer to the coroner's office.

The El Paso County Sheriff's officer tweeted a picture of the slain deputy with the caption: "Our Brother Deputy Flick. End of Watch, February 5, 2018".

"Our hearts are broken," the department wrote in another post.