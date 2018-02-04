Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On Sunday, Kylie Jenner announced that she had given birth to a daughter

The US reality TV star Kylie Jenner confirmed on Sunday that she has given birth to a baby girl.

The 20-year-old was rumoured to be expecting a child, but had remained quiet about her pregnancy.

Jenner announced on Instagram on Sunday that she had given birth on 1 February. She apologised for keeping her followers and fans in the dark.

The new-born is Jenner and rapper Travis Scott's first child and they have not decided on a name yet

Jenner had first been rumoured to be pregnant in September, however no official announcement was made.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, rose to prominence through the MTV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, along with her sister Kendall and half-sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian.

Jenner is a prominent personality on social media and also has her own make-up brand.

She is the daughter of the Olympics decathlon winner Caitlyn Jenner and TV personality Kris Jenner.