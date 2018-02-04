Kim Cattrall appeals for help finding brother missing in Canada
- 4 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Sex and the City actor Kim Cattrall has appealed to her social media followers for help finding her brother who has been reported missing.
She said 55-year-old Christopher had been missing from his home in Alberta, Canada, since Tuesday.
His keys, cell phone, and wallet were left on the table, the front door was unlocked, and his seven "beloved" dogs were unattended, she said.
"This is not like Chris... Help us bring him home safe," she asked fans.
MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta
A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on
End of Instagram post by kimcattrall
Chris lives in the town of Lacombe in Alberta.
He has brown hair, blue eyes and is 6ft (1.83m) tall. He is of average build, weighing 200lb (91kg).
The Alberta police force also tweeted an alert.
#Missing: Christopher Cattrall, 55, #Lacombe County. pic.twitter.com/ixhIdFFEx9— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 4, 2018
End of Twitter post by @RCMPAlberta