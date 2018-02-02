Trump approves release of disputed memo

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "I think it's terrible...I think it's a disgrace", Trump said of the controversial memo

US President Donald Trump has approved the release of a controversial memo that alleges bias on the part of the FBI.

The memo is about the FBI's conduct of its inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in US elections.

Mr Trump said he had given it to Congress, which has now released it.

The FBI and the US justice department, as well as Democrats and some Republicans, have voiced opposition to the memo being released.

Democrats say it is aimed at derailing investigations into Mr Trump, while the FBI has publicly complained of "material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy".

Controversy over the memo, which was written by Republican congressional staffers, has raged for days.

Asked about the contents of the memo, Mr Trump told reporters it was a disgrace and a lot of people should be "ashamed of themselves".

Earlier on Friday the president accused top officials of politicising FBI and justice department investigations to damage his Republican party.

What's in the secret memo?

Approved by the House Intelligence Committee on Monday and by Mr Trump on Friday, the document raises "concerns with the legitimacy and legality" of the handling by the justice department and the FBI of requests for surveillance warrants against a Trump aide called Carter Page.

It says this represents "a troubling breakdown of legal processes established to protect the American people from abuses".

The memo argues that the FBI and justice department did not tell the judge that some of their justification for the warrant relied on a much-disputed dossier.

Compiled by a former British intelligence agent, Christopher Steele, that dossier was financed in part through the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to dig up data on alleged links between Mr Trump's campaign and Russia.