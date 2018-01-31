Image copyright Twitter/ Rachel Bade

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat has hit a lorry on the track in Virginia, killing one person on the vehicle, says the White House.

Republican passengers - who included House Speaker Paul Ryan - said no one on the specially chartered Amtrak service had been significantly injured.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake told CNN one person on the lorry was killed by Wednesday morning's impact.

Utah Senator Mike Lee said that the "garbage truck" was "cut in half".

The members of Congress were on their way to their annual retreat in Greenbrier, West Virginia, when the crash occurred at 11:20 local time (16:20 GMT).

Some train passengers were hurled from their seats by the collision, which happened near Crozet, Virginia, about 110 miles (180km) south-west of Washington DC.

A spokesman for Amtrak said local law enforcement officials were investigating "and inspecting the equipment for damage".

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "The president has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates.

"There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff.

"Senior Administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

President Donald Trump is due to visit the retreat on Thursday.

Security officials and doctors for the lawmakers - as well as two congressmen who are ex-doctors - helped emergency officials, lawmakers said.

A Michigan congressman said that train passengers had gathered outside the train in prayer.

Due to the number of inquiries I need to let everyone know that Natalie and I are on the train involved with the crash. While we are shaken, we are both OK. We have gathered to pray for the victims and 1st responders and ask everyone to join us. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) January 31, 2018

Tennessee Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said he was walking to the train's toilet when the collision occurred, and he was injured.

"I'm in a bit of shock right now," he told the Tennesseean newspaper. "I'm in a whole lot of pain and discomfort."