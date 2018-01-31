Image copyright EPA Image caption Republican Devin Nunes' staff wrote the secretive memo

US President Donald Trump will release a controversial Republican memo which alleges anti-Trump bias at the FBI, according to his chief of staff.

"It will be released here pretty quick, I think, and the whole world can see it," John Kelly said during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

The House Intelligence Committee voted this week to release the classified memo, despite objections from the FBI.

Democrats claim it is an attempt to discredit the FBI-led Russia probe.

The FBI said on Wednesday it has "grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact" the accuracy of the controversial House memo.

The law enforcement bureau said it had had "limited opportunity" to review the document.

Mr Trump has until the weekend to decide whether to de-classify the information for public release.

Republicans in Congress, who have reviewed the four-page document, claim that it proves that the Department of Justice abused a surveillance programme to unfairly target a member of the Trump campaign.

"This president, again, it's so unique... that he wants everything out so the American people can make up their own minds and if there's people to be held accountable, then so be it," Mr Kelly added in the interview on Fox News Radio.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has opposed the release of the memo on the grounds that it "paints a false narrative", Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice has said it would be "extraordinary reckless" to release the document.

Mr Kelly's comments come after Mr Trump was heard following his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night telling a Republican lawmaker that he is "100%" for releasing the document.

Democrats, whose efforts to release a competing memo were blocked by the committee, claim that House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes cherry-picked highly classified information that they say could jeopardise national security.

They argue the memo is an effort to embarrass the FBI and discredit the investigation into alleged Russian meddling and possible obstruction of justice by members of the Trump administration being headed by former FBI director Robert Mueller.