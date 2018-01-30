Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Salling (pictured in 2016) starred in the musical series Glee for six years

US actor Mark Salling, who had pleaded guilty to possessing child sex abuse images, has been found dead in an apparent suicide, US media say.

Reports say the actor, known for his role in the TV series Glee, was found dead near his home in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old was expected to get between four and seven years in prison after investigators found thousands of images on his laptop and hard drive.

He played football player Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Glee from 2009 to 2015.

He entered into a plea deal last October, avoiding a lengthier sentence of up to 20 years.

He was arrested in 2015 after a tip-off that he was in possession of images of children being sexually abused.