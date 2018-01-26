The deaths of Canadian billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman are being treated as murder, Toronto police say.

The bodies of Barry Sherman, 75, and his wife Honey, 70, were found in their Toronto home 15 December.

Police said on Friday that after six weeks of investigation, they believe the couple were "targeted".

Mr Sherman was the founder and chairman of pharmaceutical giant Apotex, which sells generic medicines worldwide.

He was one of Canada's richest men and a prominent philanthropist.

Police say couple were last seen alive on the evening of 13 December and had no communication with family since then.

They say their investigators found no sign of forced entry on any access points to the home.