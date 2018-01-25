Oprah 'not interested' in presidential bid

Image copyright AFP Image caption Oprah Winfrey gave a well-received speech after winning an award at the Golden Globes

Oprah Winfrey has told the US magazine InStyle that she does not "have the DNA" to be US president.

She has been widely touted as a future Democratic contender for the 2020 elections after a rousing speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

But she told InStyle: "I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not.

"And so it's not something that interests me."

Donald Trump, when asked about a possible run against Ms Winfrey in 2020, said it would be "fun", adding: "Yeah, I'll beat Oprah."

Oprah Winfrey: From presenter to president?

Oprah Winfrey was picking up the prestigious Cecil B deMille award for outstanding contribution to entertainment, at the Golden Globes in early January, when she made her now famous speech.

She spoke powerfully on themes of race, gender, power and the 'Me Too' campaign.

When she told "all the girls watching here... to know that a new day is on the horizon!", many took it to mean that she might consider a bid for the US presidency.