Award-winning US science fiction and fantasy author Ursula K Le Guin has died, aged 88, her family said.

The best-selling writer passed away on Monday at her home in Portland, Oregon, after a period of ill health, said her son, Theo Downes-Le Guin.

Le Guin's books melded dragons and wizards with spaceships to tackle earth-bound problems of race, gender and class.

Translated into dozens of languages, her books have sold millions of copies.

She was best known for the Earthsea series, written for young adults, and The Left Hand of Darkness, set on a planet where everyone is ambisexual.

In a career spanning more than half a century, she won a number of Nebula and Hugo science fiction and fantasy awards, as well as the Newbery Medal, the top honour for US children's literature.

The US Library of Congress in 2000 designated her a Living Legend for her contribution to America's cultural heritage.