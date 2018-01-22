US shutdown to end as Senate strikes deal

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Senator Schumer: 'Trump the deal maker sat on the sidelines'

The US government partial shutdown is set to end after Senate Republicans and Democrats voted to approve a temporary funding bill.

Senator Chuck Schumer said Democrats would support the bill if Republicans addressed a programme that shields young immigrants from deportation.

Democrats refused to vote for the bill unless they secured protections for recipients of the Obama-era programme.

Mr Schumer said the three-day shutdown was expected to end in a few hours.

"We will vote today to re-open the government to continue negotiating a global agreement", Mr Schumer said

He added that he was hopeful about the continued talks regarding 700,000 young immigrants brought to the US as children who were protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme, which proved to be a sticking point for Democrats in last week's negotiations.

The final Senate vote to approve the temporary bill was 81-18.

The bill provides funding to keep the government open temporarily in the hopes that Congress can reach a permanent funding agreement before 8 February.

Though the impasse is over, the Senate still has to grant final approval of the bill and send it back to the House of Representatives for a vote.

"We need to move forward and the first step, the very first step, is ending the shutdown," said Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.