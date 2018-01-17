Image copyright Go Fund Me Image caption Camila De Almeida Torcato

A Canadian school community is mourning a five-year-old cancer survivor who died after being hit by a runaway SUV.

Camila De Almeida Torcato and her father were leaving her Toronto school on Monday afternoon when the empty vehicle rolled towards them.

They were both pinned against another vehicle. The kindergarten student died in hospital from serious injuries. Her father was also injured.

Police are investigating how the driverless Hyundai SUV rolled away.

"She was a very special girl, she had problems before, she had cancer, but she was a fighter," her father told the Toronto Star on Tuesday.

"She was a very sweet girl, shy, but very sweet; my mind is filled with her memories."

The girl only began attending the St Raphael Catholic School in September, according to Canadian media reports.

In a statement, the Toronto Catholic District School Board said Camila's "tragic loss is one that is felt by all of us".

The school board said grief counsellors and psychologists are available to all its students in the wake of the death.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this young student," the board said.