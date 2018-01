Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Trump shook hands with Dr Jackson after his medical check-up on Friday

US President Donald Trump has shown no abnormal signs following a cognitive exam and is in excellent health, his White House doctor says.

"I have no concerns about his cognitive ability or neurological functions," Ronny Jackson said on Tuesday.

Last week, Mr Trump underwent a three-hour examination in his first medical check-up since becoming US president.

It comes after the release of a controversial book fuelled speculation about the president's mental health.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Dr Jackson said that the president's overall health was "excellent".

"He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol," he said.

However, Dr Jackson added that Mr Trump, 71, could benefit from a lower-fat diet and more exercise.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dr Jackson said he had "no concerns" about Mr Trump's "neurological functions"

On Friday, the president was examined by military doctors at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, in tests that were said to have gone "exceptionally well".

Among them was Dr Jackson, whose official title is Physician to the President.

A rear admiral in the US Navy, he also tended to Mr Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

According to Michael Wolff, author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, all of the president's White House aides see him as a "child" who needs "immediate gratification".

Mr Trump responded by saying Wolff's book was "full of lies", while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson dismissed suggestions the president's mental health was failing.