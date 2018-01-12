US & Canada

Florida winner of $451m jackpot will do 'good for humanity'

  • 12 January 2018
Shane Missler (pictured with his sister) Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Shane Missler (pictured with his sister) is a Boston Celtics fan - he could now pay the team's stadium gate receipts five times over

A 20-year-old from Florida says he plans to "have some fun" after being named sole winner of a $451m (£330m) lottery jackpot.

Shane Missler matched five numbers and a bonus ball to scoop the fourth largest win in the US game's history.

He opted to receive a one-time payment of $282m, instead of the full amount over a longer period of time.

Mr Missler said he had a feeling he could win on the night of the Mega Millions draw, says a press release.

Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Shane Missler hopes to "do some good for humanity" with his winnings

Minutes after the draw a week ago he posted on Facebook: "Oh. My. God."

Mr Missler presented his winning ticket at the state lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Friday, accompanied by his father and a lawyer.

He said he has big plans for his winnings.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," said Mr Missler, according to the statement.

He told the Tampa Bay Times: "I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future."

His lawyer said his client had "retired" from his job at a company that carried out employment background checks.

Mr Missler bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in his hometown of Port Richey, 40 miles (64km) north of Tampa, using a "Quick Pick" option that selects the numbers randomly.

The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, and 70 with a "Mega Ball" of 10.

"If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth it is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded," Mr Missler said.

"I look forward to the future."

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands

