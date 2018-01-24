Image caption The English football star has made several trips to south Florida in recent years

Former England captain David Beckham is set to launch his long-planned Major League Soccer team in Miami early next week, according to reports.

It would come after four years of wrangling over the site for a stadium in southern Florida, with residents having opposed multiple locations.

No official announcement has been made.

But the MLS has told BBC Sport it "continues to make progress toward finalising an expansion club for Miami - we hope to have more details soon".

The Miami Herald, citing sources familiar with the plan, reported on Wednesday that the "tentative plan is for a Monday announcement" but "scheduling issues could bump that to Tuesday".

The Associated Press also reported that an announcement was planned for Monday.

In November, the MLS said it would approve the Beckham-backed franchise "in the coming months".

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez's office told BBC Sport that the mayor "has been asked to hold time on his calendar for an event" but could not "confirm what the team may be announcing".

Beckham began his bid to launch a team in Miami in early 2014.