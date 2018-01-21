Seven months before his shock election victory, Donald Trump promised a crowd in Rhode Island he would not use Twitter if he became president.

Why? "Not presidential," he said in April 2016.

Fast forward to the one-year anniversary of his inauguration. Not only has he continued using Twitter since moving into the White House, he's done so with vigour, sending 2,608 tweets in the past year - some mundane, some inflammatory.

It's "modern-day presidential", Trump said (in a tweet, naturally).

To get a fuller picture of this thoroughly modern-day president. we've gone through every one of those 2,608 tweets.

Among our findings are that 32% of his tweets were sent between 06:00 and 09:00 (perhaps it's not a coincidence that this is the time his favourite TV show, Fox and Friends, is on air).

So who has felt his wrath the most? And who has he praised most often?

Trump's criticism

In all, Trump has been critical 135% more than he has been complimentary - 1,238 times compared with 527 (at times he has criticised up to seven different targets in one tweet).

His most regular target is, of course, the media.

Trump's critical tweets 196 references to fake news, the press or mainstream media 147 mentions of specific media outlets 100 Obama, his staff, Obamacare

95 law enforcement, court officials or special counsel

79 Hillary Clinton AFP/Getty Images

It took him four days into his presidency to first attack the media - praising Fox News's ratings for his inauguration, and mocking CNN at the same time.

The latter network became the subject of his most shared (and second-most liked) tweet of his presidency to date. Close to 361,000 people retweeted a mocked-up video that he tweeted in July, of him wrestling a CNN logo to the ground. The clip provoked outrage.

His fury with the media reached its peak on 28 May, when he sent six tweets in 12 minutes early in the morning attacking "fake news"'. The tweets were posted hours after media outlets reported that his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret backchannel with Russian officials.

His biggest lull in attacking the press came in August, when two hurricanes and an escalating crisis with North Korea saw him not tweet about "fake news" for two weeks.

It may come as a surprise to learn that Trump tweeted only once about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in his first seven months as president - and that it was a tweet praising him for apparently delaying a decision on whether to hit Guam with a nuclear weapon.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

However, he was back a month later calling Kim "a madman", then "short and fat" a month after that.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Here are some of the other people he's condemned in the past 12 months:

Mika Brzezinski

His spat with Brzezinski, the co-host of MSNBC's show Morning Joe, began with two tweets in quick succession:

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski and her co-host and partner Joe Scarborough then said they were warned a tabloid would run a negative story on them unless they said sorry for their coverage of Trump.

They called his tweets "vicious" and "frightening".

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Yes, the former governor of California, one-time Terminator and ex-bodybuilder had a Twitter quarrel with the president this year.

Arnie, who succeeded Trump as the host of The Celebrity Apprentice, was a regular critic of the president, attacking him over his withdrawal from the Paris climate deal, and for his response to white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The president tweeted about him after he left the show.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Sadiq Khan

On 3 June last year, eight people were killed in an attack on two areas of the British capital.

Afterwards, mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed."

Cue Trump. (Note, this tweet was written before the death toll rose).

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

PM Theresa May, who had previously stopped short of criticising the US president's comments, said his reaction was "wrong". Khan criticised Trump's "ill-informed tweet" that "deliberately" took his remarks "out of context".

The response?

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

His reaction drew renewed calls for an offer by the UK government for a Trump visit to be withdrawn. It wasn't, but that visit still hasn't taken place and there isn't yet one scheduled.

Snoop Dogg

In March, the rapper released a video showing him spoofing a presidential assassination (the victim bore more than a passing resemblance to Trump).

The president replied:

Late in 2017, Snoop Dogg released a new album. Its cover featured a body in a mortuary with the name tag 'Trump' attached.

Trump's praise

It may come as a surprise to learn that President Trump has actually praised more people on Twitter than he has criticised.

He's praised 214 individual people, groups or places, while he has attacked 140 targets.

But many of his tweets of praise are one-off, formulaic messages congratulating officials over visits to the White House, or over meetings that Trump attended.

He has fewer targets for his critical tweets - but attacks them far more often.

His first tweet of praise after his inauguration was to Fox News for their "GREAT" review of his speech - and the conservative network has been one of the most regular recipients of his warm words.

Trump's tweets of praise 79 mentions of the military or veterans 35 Fox shows, presenters or guests

21 first responders (often after hurricanes)

12 Xi Jinping

1 Jared Kushner AFP/Getty Images

His own cabinet and family are rarely subjects of praise - Kushner, for example, is praised as often as the Pittsburgh Penguins ice hockey team (once).

It is notable, however, that Trump has started to praise Republican leaders more and more over recent months - hinting at a willingness to work more alongside his party.

Here are some of the recipients of his praise over the past 12 months:

His own son

This tweet:

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

...came a few hours after an interview Don Jr gave to Fox News's Sean Hannity. In it, Don Jr sought to dismiss the relevance of emails sent before he met a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton in 2016.

A special counsel is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials.

The White House later released a statement from Trump praising his son as "a high-quality person".

Diamond and Silk

You may not have heard of them, but Diamond and Silk are two sisters and YouTube personalities from North Carolina.

They are both big fans of Trump, and have praised his "non-traditional approach, untainted by Washington's one-sided politics which give power to special interest groups".

Their posts were retweeted twice by the president during the year, and in November he called them "great people".

Golfer Gary Player

Player is not the only golfer to be praised by the president in the past year (take a bow, John Daly, Park Sung-hyun, ) but he is the only one to get a birthday greeting.

Incidentally, the others Trump gave birthday wishes to on Twitter were: his wife Melania, various military outlets, the CIA, evangelist Billy Graham and country singer Lee Greenwood (at the second time of asking).

Emmanuel Macron

Trump welcomed the election of the new French president in May:

Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

And he really does seem to have enjoyed working with him, praising him on eight different occasions (only one world leader has been praised by the US president more on Twitter this year - China's Xi Jinping, mentioned in warm terms 12 times).

Trump and Macron's friendship was sealed in Paris in July with a handshake that looked as though it would never end.

Trump's frenemies

Over the course of the year, a few people have been the target of Trump's praise and his rage.

They include his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who went from this:

to this, after controversial quotes by Bannon emerged in Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury:

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

In February, he was all smiles during his first meeting with Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau:

Two months later, though, things weren't as happy:

Canada has made business for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin and other border states very difficult. We will not stand for this. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2017

At a rate of a little more than seven tweets a day from the Commander in Chief, prepare for a second year with plenty of rage (and a bit of praise mixed in too).

All data from the Trump Twitter archive - all information accurate up to the morning of 19 January