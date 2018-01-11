Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The president appeared to misread a written statement

President Donald Trump has mistakenly said the US sold Norway fighter jets that exist only in a video game.

He said that "F-52s", a fictional warplane from Call of Duty, had been exported to the Scandinavian country.

The slip of the tongue came as he hosted Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House.

Lockheed Martin, the defence contractor that makes the actual aircraft sent to Norway, said it did not have an F-52 programme, reports the Washington Post.

The White House has not issued a comment on the president's statement.

Image copyright Call of Duty Wiki Image caption The F-52 appears in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Mr Trump said at Wednesday's press conference: "In November we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets.

"We have a total of 52 and they've delivered a number of them already a little ahead of schedule."

The president appeared to misread a written statement and combine the figure of 52 planes with the F fighter designation.

The F-52 plane appears in the 2014 edition of first-person shooter game Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.