In Pictures: Mudslides cause chaos in California
Images from southern California as it struggles to cope with mudslides and flooding.
-
EPA
The first rain in months caused mudslides and flooding when it hit ground that had been scorched by December's wildfires in southern California.
-
AFP
In some places the mud was waist-deep, and police said the scene "looked like a World War One battlefield".
-
EPA
At least 13 people have died and dozens have been rescued. Some 163 people have been taken to hospital.
-
EPA
More than 30 miles (48km) of the main coastal road have been closed and many places are still inaccessible.
-
EPA
A group of 300 people are reportedly trapped in a neighbourhood east of Santa Barbara, as rescue workers continue to look for survivors.
-
EPA
Thousands had to leave their homes, many for the second time in two months after the wildfires. Some houses were knocked off their foundations.
-
AFP
The mudslides follow a record-setting year of $306bn (£226bn) of weather and climate-related disaster costs in the United States.