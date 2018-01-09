Image copyright Los Angeles PD Image caption Burned out areas from wildfires are more susceptible to flooding and mudflow

At least two people are dead amid mudslides in Southern California, where heavy rains triggered flooding and massive run-off, US media report.

"Waist-deep" mudslides in areas scorched by wildfires last month shut down more than 30 miles (48km) of the main coastal highway, officials say.

Emergency crews are working to rescue multiple people trapped in vehicles and homes, a Santa Barbara official said.

At least eight people were injured and thousands have fled ahead of the rain.

Heavy rain run-off caused waist-deep mudflow in the Montecito, where some homes were knocked from their foundations, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason told the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kelly Huber told the newspaper two people were found dead on Tuesday in Montecito and may have been killed as result of the storm.

Wildfires in December, including the Thomas Fire, swept through the area burning vegetation that helps prevent flooding and landslides.

Thousands of California residents were asked to evacuate on Monday for the second time in two months.

Homeowners in the area shared photos of mud in their homes.

Several roads are closed due to mudslides and debris, including the major thoroughfare Highway 101.

After a wildfire, burned vegetation and charred soil create a water repellent layer which blocks water absorption and leads to an increased risk of mudslides and floods.

"Recent burn areas will be especially vulnerable where dangerous mud and debris flows are possible," said the National Weather Service in a statement.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shared a warning for California homeowners explaining that homes that had never flooded before were now at risk.

Homes near burned areas can flood, even if they never have before. Regular homeowner's insurance does not protect against flood damage.

There is a 30-day waiting period before most flood insurance policies are effective. pic.twitter.com/YV62ehGpNA — FEMA Region 9 (@femaregion9) January 8, 2018

About 30,000 residents were under evacuation orders on Monday.

This comes after a record-setting year of $306 billion (£226 billion) of weather and climate-related disaster costs in the United States, the third warmest year on record, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The storm over California is expected to produce 4 inches to 7 inches (10 to 18 cm) in the foothills and 9 inches (23 cm) in select areas. Snow is forecast for higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.