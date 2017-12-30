Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Erica Garner talking about the loss of her father in 2014

Erica Garner, who became a civil rights activist against police brutality after the death of her father in 2014, has died aged 27.

A video of Eric Garner, in a police chokehold complaining he could not breathe, sparked national protests.

Ms Garner became a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement following her father's death.

She had been in a coma since 23 December after suffering a heart attack triggered by an asthma attack.

Her official twitter account, being run by her family, said she had suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen.

"When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was," a tweet posted to her account said.

"She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Erica Garner, pictured demonstrating in the spot where her father died, in 2014

Father-of-six Eric Garner, 43, was detained by police for allegedly selling loose cigarettes on Staten Island in July 2014. Mr Garner also had asthma, and was filmed telling officers multiple times: "I can't breathe".

His words became a rallying cry for Black Lives Matter protesters, and the video of the arrest made headlines around the world.

Mr Garner's death was ruled a homicide by medical examiners, but a grand jury did not charge any arresting officers in the case.

In 2015, New York City agreed to pay $5.9m (£4.4m) to his family after a civil lawsuit.

Ms Garner was a mother-of-two, and had a son in August whom she named after her father.