Image copyright Reuters Image caption The package was found near Mr Mnuchin's Bel-Air home

A suspicious package that turned out to contain horse manure sparked a bomb scare near the Los Angeles home of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, reports say.

The gift-wrapped manure was found at 19:40 (03:40 GMT) at the home next to Mr Mnuchin's in Bel-Air, police said.

Police cleared the package an hour later and the Secret Service is investigating, CBS said.

Neighbours told local media of their irritation at the incident.

"We have $50 million homes and we can't move, we can't get out," actress Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower Prince Frederick von Anhalt, who was trapped for two hours, told CBS.

"That's bad, they have to find another way."