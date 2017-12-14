Image copyright MARK RALSTON Image caption The Thomas fire has destroyed about 900 properties, including 690 homes

A California firefighter has been killed by a wildfire burning across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said the firefighter was an engineer deployed to the Thomas Fire - one of several raging out of control across the state.

The blaze has grown to 242,500 acres (98,140 hectares), becoming the fourth-largest in California's history.

It has destroyed 900 properties, including 690 homes.

Cal Fire did not give out any more detail about the death. Chief Ken Pimlott said in a tweet: "I am very saddened to report that a firefighter fatality has occurred on the Thomas Incident.

"Please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers."

There were reports earlier in the day of a fire unit being overrun by the blaze near the town of Fillmore.

Cal Fire said on Thursday morning that the Thomas blaze was 30% contained, up from 20% on Tuesday, but it continues to grow.

About 7,000 firefighters have been deployed to fight it, but steep slopes and rocky terrain have made it dangerous to tackle the flames.

On any given day, several thousand of those firefighters, both male and female, are prisoners. According to local news station KPBS, they are paid $2 per day and and additional $1 per hour when they are actively fighting fires.

Efforts to combat the Thomas wildfire have already totalled more than $48 million (£36 million). Many local school districts have cancelled classes and will not reopen until after the new year.

The blaze - named according to where it started, near the Thomas Aquinas College - is by far the largest of six major fires alight in the state.

The Thomas fire shows no signs of letting up as gusts of wind up to 40mph (65km/h) and low humidity pose a continued challenge to firefighters.