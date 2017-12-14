Image copyright Getty Images

US teenagers are using marijuana and vaporisers more frequently than they smoke cigarettes, a government study shows.

Some 15% of high school students said they had used marijuana within the previous 30 days, found the report for the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

And 12.1% of students said they had used a vaping device.

But only 5% had smoked cigarettes over the previous month.

One in 10 high school seniors said he or she had vaped marijuana at least once in the past year.

"It's much higher than I expected," said Richard Miech, the University of Michigan researcher who led the study.

The findings suggest cannabis use is up about 1% among all teenagers.

Nearly a quarter of students said they had vaped, smoked or eaten marijuana in the previous year.

One in 17 high school seniors said he or she had used marijuana every day.

Dr Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said: "These are teens that are supposed to be learning at school.

"When you're stoned, you can't learn much."

Some students surveyed said they used vaporisers to smoke nicotine or flavouring, instead of marijuana.

The study suggests this as a possible reason why daily cigarette smoking among older students was down to 4.2% this year from a recorded high of 24.6% in 1997.

Vaporisers, including electronic cigarettes, heat liquids to create a vapour that is inhaled.

The liquid can include oils with ingredients found in marijuana.

Experts say vaping marijuana is potentially less harmful to lungs than cigarettes, though the long-term effects are unknown.

Vaporisers are a more discreet way to ingest marijuana, and some even come in the form of flash drives that plug into a laptop computer to charge.

Some 43,703 students aged between 13 and 18 years old in public and private high schools were questioned for the study.