Image copyright Twitter Image caption This 2009 photo of Mr Farenthold with a scantily clad model at a fundraiser pyjama party went viral

A Republican congressman who used taxpayer money to settle a harassment lawsuit with a former aide will not run for re-election, the party says.

Blake Farenthold is facing an ethics investigation amid multiple accusations of misconduct from former aides.

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan reportedly spoke with Mr Farenthold twice on Wednesday.

A male ex-aide alleged on Thursday he sought medical care due to "emotionally damaging" bullying by Mr Farenthold.

Mr Farenthold - a former conservative radio host and married father-of-two - denies any wrongdoing.

In an interview with CNN, former communications director Michael Rekola said stress made him vomit daily and seek counselling.

He said that just before his wedding day the congressman made a crude joke about his wife-to-be in front of other members of staff.

Mr Rekola offered to testify to the ethics committee about his experience.

In 2014, Mr Farenthold's former spokeswoman, Lauren Greene, filed a sexual harassment against him, and she received a settlement of $84,000.

Speaker Ryan, the most powerful Republican in Congress, said at his weekly press conference on Thursday of Mr Farenthold: "I think he's making the right decision to retire."

Mr Ryan cited the reports of "unacceptable behaviour".