Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Newman denies that she tried to storm into the White House residence

One of Donald Trump's former aides has denied trying to storm the White House residence after being fired.

Omarosa Manigault Newman - a fiery former star of Mr Trump's TV programme, The Apprentice - reportedly tripped an alarm on Wednesday.

The Secret Service said it did not help in "the escort off of the complex", but did deactivate her key pass.

The White House's official statement said Ms Manigault Newman was leaving to "pursue other opportunities".

But an unnamed White House official told the Wall Street Journal that the aide had to be "physically dragged and escorted off the campus" after she was fired by chief of staff John Kelly.

CBS News reported that she tripped an alarm as she tried to march into the White House residence to dispute her dismissal, and had to be escorted away.

In an interview on Thursday morning, Ms Manigault Newman - one of the few high-profile African-American supporters of Mr Trump - labelled the reports "a false narrative".

Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America, she disputed claims she had been fired.

Ms Manigault Newman echoed the White House's official version that she was resigning in January on the anniversary of Mr Trump's inauguration.

The former reality TV star, who appeared on the first season of The Apprentice, questioned why there was no photographic evidence of the alleged White House dust-up.

"Where are the pictures or videos?" she asked.

"If I had confronted John Kelly, who is a very formidable person, it would garner enough attention for anyone in the room to at least take a picture or video or something," she added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Newman campaigned with her long-time boss

Ms Manigault Newman - who is more familiar to the American public by her first name - told ABC she and Mr Kelly "sat down in the situation room, which is a very secure, very quiet room in the White House, and we had a very candid conversation".

She said they had a "straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised, and as a result, I resigned".

In a carefully worded statement, the Secret Service denied it was their personnel that were involved in Ms Manigault Newman's termination.

But the agency tasked with guarding the president seemed to confirm that she had been removed from the White House complex.