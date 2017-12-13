Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The two officials shared their fears about a Donald Trump win by text message

Two FBI insiders texted each other insults about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, including calling him an "idiot" and saying the thought he might win was "terrifying".

Peter Strzok, a senior FBI agent, said Mrs Clinton "just had to win".

Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer, called Mr Trump a "loathsome human".

They were both working on the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's emails at the time and later helped in the probe into claims of Russian campaign meddling.

The content of the text messages was released to the US Congress on Tuesday, and details have been obtained by US media.

The justice department is investigating the FBI's handling of its inquiry into Mrs Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state.

The text messages have been known to exist since it emerged earlier this month that in the summer Mr Strzok had been removed from the special counsel investigation into alleged Russian interference in Mr Trump's 2016 campaign.

Mr Trump has previously tweeted about Mr Strzok, calling him "tainted (no, very dishonest?)".

Mr Strzok now works in human resources at the FBI. Ms Page also spent some time on the special counsel investigation but returned to her normal duties before the existence of the text messages was made public.

In other messages, as reported in the US press:

Mr Strzok wrote that he was "scared for our organisation" - the FBI - if Mr Trump won

Mr Strzok called Mr Trump a "douche"

Ms Page called Mr Trump "awful"

"I cannot believe Donald Trump is likely to be an actual, serious candidate for president," Ms Page wrote

She said she thought he would be a worse president than his Republican primaries opponent, Ted Cruz

Mr Strzok wrote that Mr Trump was an "idiot" and was "unable to provide a coherent answer"

On election day, when Mr Strzok saw that Mr Trump might win, Ms Page wrote: "Yeah that's not good"

Under FBI regulations, agents may express political opinions "as an individual". It is not clear whether these texts were sent from work phones.