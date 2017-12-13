Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump with Mrs Manigault and Housing Secretary Ben Carson

Omarosa Manigault Newman, one of US President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American aides, is resigning.

A White House spokeswoman said Ms Manigault Newman was quitting the Public Liason's office to "pursue other opportunities".

"We wish her the best in future endeavours," said press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Mrs Manigault Newman was often referred to by viewers as the "villain" on Mr Trump's reality TV show the Apprentice.

Mrs Sanders added that Mrs Manigault Newman would depart on 20 January, one year after Mr Trump took office.