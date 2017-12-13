Doug Moore is projected to become the first Democrat in 25 years to win a US Senate seat for Alabama after a bitter campaign against Republican Roy Moore.

The 63-year-old former prosecutor's victory would deal a blow to Republicans, narrowing their majority to 51-49 in the Senate.

The election took a turn after Mr Moore became embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct with teenaged women.

Mr Moore, who was backed by President Donald Trump, denies the claims.