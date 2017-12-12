Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Gillibrand represents Mr Trump's hometown of New York

US President Donald Trump has attacked Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a day after she called on him to resign over sexual misconduct allegations.

Mr Trump said the New York senator was "begging" him for campaign donations and "would do anything" for cash.

Ms Gillibrand and several women who accuse the president of sexual harassment urged Congress on Tuesday to investigate their claims.

Mr Trump branded their accusations "fabricated" and "FAKE NEWS!"

In Wednesday morning's tweet, the US president accused Ms Gillibrand of being a lackey to Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer.

"Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump," the US president posted.

He added that the New York senator, who took Hillary Clinton's senate seat when her term ended, had been "very disloyal" to the Clinton family.

In response, Ms Gillibrand wrote: "You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office."

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a frequent critic of the president, posted on his Twitter that "America must reject Trump's sexist slurs".

Overnight a group of 59 female members of Congress urged the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to investigate claims against Mr Trump.

"At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct," said the letter to the committee from the Democratic Women's Working Group (DWWG).

"The American people deserve a full inquiry into the truth of these allegations," the lawmakers write in their letter, which also lists the names and stories of Mr Trump's accusers.

The DWWG plans to hold a press conference later on Tuesday.