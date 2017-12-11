Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption NYC police commissioner: 'Suspect has burns and wounds to body'

What do we know about the man who tried to bomb New York City's main bus terminal?

The bomber was 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

Mr O'Neill said he was wearing an "improvised, low-tech, explosive device attached to his body", which he detonated intentionally.

The bomber suffered burns and other wounds and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

Ullah came from Bangladesh and entered the US with his parents and siblings in February 2011 on an immigrant visa, according to CBS News.

He reportedly became a permanent US resident, living in Brooklyn, New York City.

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that Ullah was inspired by the Islamic State group - but had not had direct contact with them.

Mr O'Neill said Ullah "did make statements but we're not going to talk about that right now".

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission told CNN that Ullah held a taxi driver's licence from March 2012 to March 2015.

He did not drive a New York yellow taxi or for Uber.

The Inspector General of Police in Bangladesh, AKM Shahidul Haque, said Ullah had no criminal record in Bangladesh.