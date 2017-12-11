US & Canada

New York explosion at Manhattan bus terminal

  • 11 December 2017
New York City Police say a man is being held after an explosion at Manhattan's busiest bus terminal.

The blast happened on Monday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square. No-one other than the suspect was hurt, officials say.

US media quote police sources as saying that a possible pipe bomb was detonated in an underground passageway.

Some reports says the suspect went into the station carrying a device that went off prematurely.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the largest in the US, serving more than 65 million people a year.

The Times Square-42nd Street subway station complex is located underneath the transport hub.

