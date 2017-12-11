Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The explosion occurred as the Monday rush hour was getting under way

New York City Police say a man is being held after an explosion at Manhattan's busiest bus terminal.

The blast happened on Monday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square. No-one other than the suspect was hurt, officials say.

US media quote police sources as saying that a possible pipe bomb was detonated in an underground passageway.

Some reports says the suspect went into the station carrying a device that went off prematurely.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the largest in the US, serving more than 65 million people a year.

The Times Square-42nd Street subway station complex is located underneath the transport hub.

Skip Twitter post by @hkdallas I was exiting the Port Authority and the National Guard was running towards something shouting “Go, Go, Go” — Keith Woodfin (@hkdallas) December 11, 2017 Report

Are you in the area? If it's safe for you to do so tell us how you have been affected by this by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

You can also contact us in the following ways: