Former Olympic Team USA gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 60 years in jail for three counts of child pornography.

He agreed a plea bargain with prosecutors and was given 20 years for each count.

He also faces two criminal cases where he admits assaulting female gymnasts, and will be sentenced in January.

Three former US Olympians have accused him of sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment.

Investigators discovered more than 37,000 images showing child sexual abuse on Nassar's computers in 2016, reports the Associated Press news agency.