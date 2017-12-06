Image copyright Time

Time magazine has named "the Silence Breakers" - women who spoke out against sexual abuse and harassment - as its Person of the Year.

The movement is most closely associated with the #MeToo hashtag which sprung up as allegations emerged against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

But Time says the hashtag is "part of the picture, but not all of it".

"This is the fastest moving social change we've seen in decades," editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said.

He told NBC's Today programme that it "began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women - and some men, too - who came forward to tell their own stories", said Reuters news agency.

BBC Trending: How 'MeToo' is exposing the scale of sexual abuse

President Donald Trump was named as runner-up. He was given the title last year.

The magazine's tradition - begun in 1927 as "Man of the Year" - recognises the person who "for better or for worse... has done the most to influence the events of the year".

The great majority of people selected have been individuals - but by no means all. In 2014, "Ebola fighters" were recognised while in 2011 "The Protestor" acknowledged the significance of the so-called Arab Spring.