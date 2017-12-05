Image copyright FBI Image caption Fugitive lawyer Eric Conn was on America's most wanted list

Honduran authorities have captured a fugitive US lawyer who was on America's most wanted list.

Eric Conn fled from the US six months ago after pleading guilty to stealing $600m (£450m) by filing bogus disability claims.

In June, Conn's GPS electronic ankle tag was found on the side of the road in Kentucky.

Conn was captured by Honduran police as he was coming out of a restaurant, officials said on Monday.

He is expected to be returned to the US on Tuesday, according to the Honduras public magistrate's office.

US officials had been tracking him for months, and Honduran police had been following him for weeks before his capture.

Conn was placed under house arrest after pleading guilty in March to social security fraud.

He paid doctors to write false medical evaluations and bribed a judge to rubber stamp applications, Associated Press reports.

Conn left the US on 2 June 2017 and has been on the run since then.

On 12 June, Conn was sentenced to 12 years in prison in absentia -- the maximum jail sentence for this fraud offence.