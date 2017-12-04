Image copyright Riverside Police Department Image caption Police say they believe Mr Boston has molested other children

A California man has confessed to allegedly molesting 50 children over the past several years, police say.

Joseph Boston, 18, was brought to the Riverside police station by his mum after he allegedly told her sexually assaulted two boys in a motel room.

He confessed to the motel assaults and admitted to allegedly abusing "an upwards of 50 children" since he was 10 years old, according to police.

Authoruteis have asked other potential victims in California to come forward.

"Detectives believe Joseph Hayden Boston has victimised other children who have not yet come forward," Riverside police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback said in a statement.

The alleged abuse happened over eight years in different California cities where the suspect had lived.

Authorities said early on Saturday morning he confessed to abusing two boys, ages eight and four, at the Simply Home Inn & Suites, where he and the victims' parents had been staying.

Police said the two children were "allowed to go into the suspect's room" when the abuse occurred.

Hours later, the suspect allegedly called his mother to tell her what he had done, police added.

"She drove to her son's location and took him to the police station where he later confessed the acts to officers," a police statement said.

Both children were taken into custody by the County of Riverside Child Protective Services.

Mr Boston is currently being held with a bond set at $1m (£742,000).

"This is going to affect not only the victims for a long time, but also our detectives and officers involved in this", Mr Railsback told local television outlet KABC-TV.

"To hear someone just be very open about what they've done, and they're only 18 themselves," he said.