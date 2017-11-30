From the section

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John McCain described the legislation as "far from perfect"

A key Republican senator says he will vote for his party's controversial tax plan.

John McCain, of Arizona, revealed he would back the legislation, which he described as "far from perfect".

The proposal would slash corporate tax rates, a much-disputed move that the president argues will boost economic growth.

But critics are concerned about the $1.5tn cost and the effect on working families.

Mr McCain's support adds momentum to the passage of the biggest revamp to America's tax code since the Reagan era.

Congressional Republicans aim to deliver a bill to the president's desk before the end of the year.