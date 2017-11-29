Image copyright City of Tampa Image caption The authorities released a driver's license image of Howell Emanuel Donaldson III from 2010

Police in Florida say they have arrested a man suspected of the serial killings of four people since the beginning of October.

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, was being questioned on Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly seen at a McDonald's restaurant with a gun.

He has strongly denied four counts of first-degree murder, reports say.

The killings terrorised people living in the Seminole Heights area of Tampa with many not walking there after dark.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is due to visit police in Tampa to "thank law enforcement for their efforts to arrest the suspect and tireless work to keep the community safe" he said in a statement.

"In Florida, we have absolutely zero tolerance for this type of evil behavior," he said, vowing justice for the victims.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Memorials in honour of the victims have appeared throughout parts of Tampa

Mr Donaldson is alleged to have shot:

Benjamin Mitchell, 22, a musician, killed on 9 October while waiting at a bus stop

Monica Hoffa, 32. a waitress, killed on 11 October while walking to meet a friend

Anthony Naiboa, 20, a mild autism sufferer, killed on 19 October while walking home from work

Ronald Felton, 60, killed on 14 November

All the dead were either boarding or disembarking from a city bus, officials say.

Police believe the gunman chose his victims at random and a motive is still unclear.

Officers said last month that there was "no doubt" some of the murders were linked.

Image copyright CBS Image caption Police say the murders are probably linked due to their proximity and time frame

They say that they heard the gunshots that killed Mr Naiboa, but the suspect fled before they arrived on the scene.

The FBI have helped local police in the investigation.

As a consequence of the killings local police have accompanied students to bus stops, while protesters have held reclaim-the-streets demonstrations.