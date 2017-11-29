Florida 'serial killing' suspect Donaldson arrested
Police in Florida say they have arrested a man suspected of the serial killings of four people since the beginning of October.
Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, was being questioned on Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly seen at a McDonald's restaurant with a gun.
He has strongly denied four counts of first-degree murder, reports say.
The killings terrorised people living in the Seminole Heights area of Tampa with many not walking there after dark.
Florida Governor Rick Scott is due to visit police in Tampa to "thank law enforcement for their efforts to arrest the suspect and tireless work to keep the community safe" he said in a statement.
"In Florida, we have absolutely zero tolerance for this type of evil behavior," he said, vowing justice for the victims.
Mr Donaldson is alleged to have shot:
- Benjamin Mitchell, 22, a musician, killed on 9 October while waiting at a bus stop
- Monica Hoffa, 32. a waitress, killed on 11 October while walking to meet a friend
- Anthony Naiboa, 20, a mild autism sufferer, killed on 19 October while walking home from work
- Ronald Felton, 60, killed on 14 November
All the dead were either boarding or disembarking from a city bus, officials say.
Police believe the gunman chose his victims at random and a motive is still unclear.
Officers said last month that there was "no doubt" some of the murders were linked.
They say that they heard the gunshots that killed Mr Naiboa, but the suspect fled before they arrived on the scene.
The FBI have helped local police in the investigation.
As a consequence of the killings local police have accompanied students to bus stops, while protesters have held reclaim-the-streets demonstrations.