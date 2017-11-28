Image copyright CBS/ Police handout Image caption Mariah Kay Woods was last seen in her bed on Sunday night

The FBI has joined a search for a missing three-year-old girl who was last seen in her bed on Sunday night.

During an emotional TV plea for her safe return, Mariah Kay Woods' mother said she found her missing on Monday morning.

"Please, bring her back," said Kristy Woods at a press conference in Jacksonville, North Carolina. "She's my baby, she's my everything."

The Onslow County Sheriff said the child was taken by an unknown abductor.

"Just to be able to touch her and hold her and not let her go again. I'd give anything," Ms Woods said through tears.

She said Mariah has "walking difficulties".

The girl was last seen in bed at around 23:00 local time on Sunday at the mobile home where she lives with her mother and her mother's boyfriend.

Her mother said she could not find the girl on Monday morning, leading police to issue an Amber Alert bulletin.

The US Marine Corps police from nearby Camp Lejeune is helping the search.

Family friends have told local media there was no sign of a break-in at the mobile home.

Mariah's two older brothers were at home at the time of her disappearance, according to friends.

Police have checked with the girl's biological father, and confirmed he does not have her.

Ms Woods said her daughter was a "little angel" with a talkative personality.

The sheriff's office has announced a reward of $2,500 (£1,800) for information leading to her safe return.