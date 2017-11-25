Image copyright Time Image caption Mr Trump was named Time's Person of the Year in 2016 after his election to the presidency

Time Magazine is disputing US President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected a request for an interview and photo shoot ahead of its Person of the Year issue.

On Friday, Mr Trump tweeted that Time had called to say he was "probably" going to be named Person of the Year.

But Time later said the president was incorrect about how it makes its choice.

The president was awarded the title last year.

He has previously falsely claimed that he holds the record for cover appearances on Time Magazine.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017 Report

The magazine's tradition - begun in 1927 as "Man of the Year" - recognises the person who "for better or for worse... has done the most to influence the events of the year".

Time said it did not comment on its choice until publication, and that its decision would be revealed on 6 December.

Skip Twitter post by @TIME The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017 Report

The publication invites readers to vote on who they think has earned the title, but the final decision is made by editors.

A former editor of the magazine, Richard Stengel, said the use of the word "probably" meant Mr Trump had missed out on the accolade.

In June, The Washington Post revealed that several of Mr Trump's golf clubs prominently display a framed copy of a fake Time cover featuring several positive headlines and Trump as its cover.

Richard Stengel referenced the report when he retweeted the president on Friday, adding the comment: "Hate to tell you but that probably means you're not Person of the Year. They just wanted a photo shoot. But I'm sure you still have that fake Time cover somewhere in storage."