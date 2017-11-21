Image caption Dr Jordan Peterson set off a political and cultural firestorm over his refusal to use alternative pronouns

A Canadian university is being accused of stifling free speech after it scolded a teaching assistant for airing a debate on gender-neutral pronouns.

Wilfrid Laurier University chastised Lindsay Shepherd for showing her class a televised debate featuring Jordan Peterson, a transgender-rights critic.

Mr Peterson has gained fame online with the alt-right for slamming "PC culture" and the use of gender-neutral pronouns.

Many in academia have rallied behind Ms Shepherd and criticised the school.

School officials accused Ms Shepherd of creating a "toxic" environment in class and told her that moving forward her lesson plans would have to be approved by another faculty member.

Ms Shepherd said she had played the debate, which aired on Television Ontario, during a tutorial on how language affects society.

She said she asked her students to think about how gender pronouns may influence society's understanding of gender itself.

Ms Shepherd said she presented a clip from the debate neutrally and wanted students to engage with the topic on their own terms.

"I wanted them to think about it for themselves," she told school officials in a meeting after at least one student complained about the material. An audio recording of the meeting was subsequently leaked to the media.

"Not to kind of do the thing where everything is kind of compared to Hitler, but this is like neutrally playing a speech by Hitler or Milo Yiannopoulos from Gamer Gate," a faculty member told Ms Shepherd.

During the meeting Ms Shepherd said she did not agree with Mr Peterson's ideas on gender but felt that she was being accused of being one of his supporters.

Mr Peterson, a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, has gained notoriety for refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns in the classroom as well as criticising a federal transgender-rights bill that prohibits discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act on the basis of gender identity and expression.

Many in academia and the media have since criticised the university for censoring free speech.

"Laurier is committed to fostering a learning environment that is open and challenging, protects academic freedom and freedom of expression, as well as being welcoming, supportive and respectful of human rights," the school said in a statement.

"Supporting these values in a world that is changing and increasingly polarized is a challenge that Laurier welcomes and, along with many other universities, is working hard to address."