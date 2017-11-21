Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The allegations made against Charlie Rose span from the 1990s to 2011

US talk show host Charlie Rose has been suspended by several television networks following allegations of sexual harassment.

Eight women accused Mr Rose of inappropriate behaviour in a report published by The Washington Post.

"These allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them very seriously," CBS News said. PBS and Bloomberg have also suspended him.

Mr Rose has apologised but said not all the allegations were accurate.

They span from the 1990s to 2011 and include groping, lewd telephone calls and unwanted advances.

Two women who worked for Mr Rose said he walked naked in front of them, and another said she was groped by him at a party.

Mr Rose, 75, is one of America's most respected broadcasters. He is known for conducting in-depth interviews on his eponymous television programme which first aired in 1991.

PBS quickly suspended distribution of the Charlie Rose programme following the allegations, which they described as "deeply disturbing."

In a statement posted to Twitter, the veteran host said: "I deeply apologise for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed.

"I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken."

But he said that he did not believe "all of these allegations are accurate".

Numerous high-profile figures, including Oscar-winning actors and a Hollywood filmmaker, have been accused of sexual harassment in recent weeks.

The accusations were sparked by multiple women speaking out against the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, and a subsequent campaign encouraging victims to share their stories of sexual harassment under the #metoo hashtag.