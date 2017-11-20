President Trump has announced that the US is re-designating North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism, nine years after it was removed from the list.

In a cabinet meting on Monday, he said the move will trigger "very large" additional economic sanctions.

Mr Trump blamed the country's nuclear programme, and support for what he called international acts of terrorism.

While announcing the decision, the US president said it "should of happened a long time ago".

He said the regime must act lawfully and cease its nuclear weapons programme.

It comes after the president returned from an extensive tour of Asia last week.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.