Image copyright Family photo Image caption Leigh Corfman with her mother, Nancy Wells, around 1979 in an undated family photo

A woman who says Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore abused her when she was a 14-year-old girl has described the alleged encounter.

Leigh Corfman told NBC News that Mr Moore, then a 32-year-old prosecutor, "seduced" her at his house in 1979.

Several Alabama newspapers have endorsed Mr Moore's Democratic opponent, a remarkable step in such a staunchly Republican state.

Mr Moore, who denies the allegation, is currently lagging in opinion polls.

Most of the Republican establishment have lined up against the 70-year-old former Alabama supreme court judge and firebrand Christian conservative, whom they did not want elected in the first place.

Ms Corfman originally told the Washington Post how she was approached by Mr Moore outside a courthouse in Etowah County in 1979.

She had been sitting with her mother on a bench awaiting a child custody hearing in her parents' divorce case.

Her mother, the newspaper reported, was delighted when the assistant district attorney offered to sit with her daughter outside to spare her having to listen to the court proceedings.

In the coming days, Mr Moore allegedly picked up Ms Corfman around the corner from her home, and drove her to his house in the woods where he sexually assaulted her, the newspaper claims.

Ms Corfman told NBC's Today show: "Well I wouldn't exactly call it a date, I would call it a meet. At 14 I was not dating.

"At 14 I was not able to make those kinds of choices. I met him around the corner from my house, my mother did not know.

"And he took me to his home. After arriving at his home on the second occasion he basically laid out some blankets on the floor of his living room and proceeded to seduce me, I guess you would say."

She alleged that he removed her clothing and stripped to his white underwear before molesting her and trying to get her to touch him.

"At that point I pulled back and said that I was not comfortable and I got dressed and he took me home," Ms Corfman said.

"But I was a 14-year-old child trying to play in an adult's world and he was 32 years old."

The age of consent in Alabama is 16.